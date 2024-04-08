Rumpke adjusting trash pickup in Trotwood today due to total solar eclipse

TROTWOOD — The City of Trotwood has announced that Rumpke is adjusting their trash pickup start times due to today’s Total Solar Eclipse.

The city announced on social media that Rumpke will start its trash collections will start routes today at 2 a.m. to beat any traffic associated with the solar eclipse.

They have asked residents to place trash bins and materials at the curb the night before collection day.

Rumpke will resume normal route schedules on Tuesday, the city said.

