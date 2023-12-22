Ross Twp. trustees trust justice system ‘to do right thing’ in handling death of colleague

ROSS TWP., Greene County — The Ross Twp. trustees who are left to carry on local governance in the wake of Trustee Mark Campbell’s death said they are trusting the justice system to “take over and do the right thing” in the criminal case filed against the man accused of taking Campbell’s life eight months ago.

The loss of Campbell, killed in a car crash April 11, has hit the Greene County community hard, his two fellow trustees said Thursday night.

>> RELATED COVERAGE: Man accused of causing trustee’s death seen in video shouting from atop wreckage

Trustee Jim Spahr said he and fellow Trustee Mike Brown spent the evening with Campbell the night before his death.

“It was a real shock to us the next day,” Spahr said.

Brown said the township probably is one of the closest, tight-knit communities in Greene County.

“This has been a terrible tragedy for the Campbell family and Ross Township,” he said. “It’s been tough for us all.”

Campbell was smart and likeable, Brown said. That makes carrying on without him particularly difficult.

Lynzy Campbell has been appointed to replace her husband.

A memorial bench was installed outside the township building recently, an effort to keep Campbell’s memory alive.

“Mark was very near and dear to our hearts and the hearts of the people of Ross Township,” Brown said. “They really liked Mark and he was doing a fantastic job.”

Brown said he, Spahr and everyone in township government hope the criminal case will mean closure, “and to help them to move on and, and to go ahead and do good in their lives and move on in the right direction.”

One of the first steps in gauging whether Campbell’s family and the township will be able to move on is scheduled to occur in early 2024, when Bryan Day is to be arraigned in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and reckless homicide in Campbell’s death.

A county grand jury returned the multi-count indictment against Day on Thursday.





©2023 Cox Media Group