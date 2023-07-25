Robbery suspect still at large after fleeing from authorities, crashing out in Dayton

DAYTON — A robbery suspect crashed out following a pursuit with officers and deputies in Montgomery County late Monday night.

On July 24 at around 8:14 p.m., the Dayton Police Department was advised of a stolen vehicle, which was thought to be involved in an aggravated robbery wherein the vehicle fled from the city’s officers, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison Township substation, located the suspect vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop based on the previous alleged crime. The stop was made on Turner Road near North Main Street.

However, the suspect failed to stop for deputies and fled, causing a vehicle pursuit to ensue.

The pursuit lasted several minutes traveling down Riverside Drive into the city of Dayton. The suspect reportedly drove at a “high rate of speed” during the chase, the spokesperson said.

The vehicle then crashed into another vehicle, a black sedan, at the intersection of Homewood Avenue and Richmond Avenue. Once crashed, the suspect exited their vehicle and fled on foot.

A Dayton K-9 unit was brought to the scene to help search for the suspect; however, officials were unable to located the driver. The suspect remained at large at the time of reporting.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit led the investigation into the ongoing case.

