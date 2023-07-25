Chase involving robbery suspect ends with crash in Dayton; Suspect still at large

DAYTON — A chase involving a robbery suspect ended with a crash in Dayton Monday evening.

Around 8:20 p.m. Dayton police officers spotted a silver Infiniti that was suspected to be involved in a robbery in Harrison Township, according to a sergeant with Dayton Police Department.

Officers were chasing the car until it crashed into a black sedan in the area of Richmond and Homewood Avenues.

>> ‘Definitely a dangerous situation;’ Woman wakes up to gunfire, suspects stealing car in Harrison Twp

The suspect in the silver Infiniti ran from the car and has not been located by police, according to DPD.

Police said the Infiniti was also reported stolen.

No injuries were reported to those involved in the crash, including a child in the black sedan.

We are working to learn more about the crime the suspect was believed to be involved in and if they are in custody.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.





