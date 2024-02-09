Roadway reopened after motorcycle crash in Vandalia, 2 remain hospitalized

VANDALIA — A busy road is back open after a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Vandalia.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 hospitalized, 1 with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash in Vandalia

Vandalia Police and medics were dispatched around 8:50 p.m. to National Road at Ranchview Drive on initial reports of a crash.

The intersection was closed while officers and medics were at the scene. It was reopened just after 1 a.m. Friday morning, dispatchers told News Center 7.

Medics transported two people to local hospitals, one suffered serious injuries.

One went to Grandview Hospital while the other was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, according to dispatchers.

The City of Vandalia Division of Fire posted on its social media page Thursday that a motorcycle and car were involved. They originally asked drivers to avoid National Road at Ranchview Drive.

News Center 7 has reached out for more information.

The crash remains under investigation.













©2024 Cox Media Group