Roads around VP Vance’s Cincinnati home to be closed next week

CINCINNATI — The roads around Vice President JD Vance’s Cincinnati-area home will be closed next week.

The city of Cincinnati said that closures will start on Monday, Dec. 29, and continue through the afternoon of Jan. 4, 2026, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

There will also be sidewalk closures in effect, according to a city spokesperson.

WCPO reports that the following roads and sidewalks in East Walnut Hills will be closed:

William Howard Taft Road between Torrence Parkway and East McMillan Street

Collins Avenue between Riverside Drive and Taft

Gladstone Avenue

Taft Road Lane

Heatherhill Lane

The city says drivers to use Torrence Parkway, Madison Road, and Woodburn Avenue as a detour, the spokesperson told WCPO.

Those who live in the area will get to their neighborhood but must go through one of the three marked security checkpoints.

William Howard Taft Road and Torrence Parkway

William Howard Taft Road and East McMillan Street

Checkpoint at Riverside Drive and Collins Avenue open to pedestrians only

It is unknown why Vance will be returning to the Cincinnati region.

