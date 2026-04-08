Road work to close part of busy intersection for several hours in Montgomery Co.

HUBER HEIGHTS — Road work will impact travel along part of a busy intersection in Montgomery County on Wednesday night.

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Part of Fishburg Road from Rip Rap Road to Endicott Road will be closed tonight and reopen tomorrow morning, according to a city spokesperson.

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The closure will last around 12 hours. It starts this evening at 7 p.m. and lasts until 7 a.m. on Thursday.

“The road will be closed to install a large sanitary sewer pipe across Fishburg Road,” the spokesperson said.

The city has these detours available:

Traffic from the east will be detoured to Endicott Road and then to Chambersburg Road.

Traffic from the west will be detoured to Chambersburg Road.

People living in the area where the road closure is will be given access to their driveways during their construction.

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