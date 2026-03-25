Road in Greene County to close for bridge rail upgrade

GREENE COUNTY — A road in Greene County will close for two weeks for a bridge rail upgrade.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Greene County Engineer’s Office announced on Wednesday that Yellow Springs Fairfield Road between North Walnut Street and US-68 in Miami Township/Village of Yellow Springs will be closed for bridge rail upgrade.

TRENDING STORIES:

The closure will be in effect from Monday, March 30, through Friday, April 10, weather and equipment permitting.

A detour will be posted using US-68, Dayton Street, and N. Walnut Street.

Access for all adjacent property owners will be maintained throughout the project.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes,

“We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we complete this necessary bridge work and apologize for any inconvenience,” a spokesperson for the Greene County Engineer’s Office said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group