Water main repairs to close Huber Heights road for up to 2 months

HUBER HEIGHTS — Starting on Monday, Aug. 28, Bellefontaine Road between Taylorsville Road and Center Point 70 Boulevard in Huber Heights will be closed.

The road will be closed daily from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday to install a new water main along the edge of a roadway. Traffic in each direction will be detoured to Brandt Pike (State Route 201) during working hours.

According to a spokesperson for the city, the road will be fully opened upon completion of the work in approximately 45-60 days and local traffic for residents to their homes will be maintained within the construction zone.

