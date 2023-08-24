Upcoming Butler Twp. road closures as bridge repairment begins

BUTLER TWP., Montgomery County — A bridge in Butler Township is getting replaced in the next two weeks and some roads will be closed because of the construction.

>>TRENDING: Clark Co. deadly school bus crash: Here’s how you can help the families impacted

Starting Tuesday, September 5, the Frederick Pike Bridge between Peters Pike and Dog Leg Road will be closed as the Montgomery County Engineers project will begin, according to a social media post by Butler Township Police.

Detours for local vehicle and truck traffic will start being Philadelphia Drive to St. Route 48 and Main Street to Dog Leg Road.

According to the Montgomery County Engineer, the project will remove the existing bridge beams and replace them with new prestressed concrete composite box beams.

There will also be moderate roadway pavement improvement and a new rock channel protection will be added along the stream banks to alleviate scour and erosion concerns.

©2023 Cox Media Group