Road closure, lane restrictions to impact drivers in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A road closure and lane restrictions will impact drivers in Springfield this week.

The City of Springfield announced on Tuesday that Northern Pipeline (NPL) will close South Belmont Avenue between East Main Street and East High Street.

The closure will begin on Wednesday, March 4, and last through Wednesday, March 11.

There will also be lane restrictions on East Main Street at North Belmont Ave as crews complete work for Columbia Gas.

A detour will be in place.

Motorists are encouraged to plan alternate routes and allow additional travel time.

