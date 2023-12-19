Riverside man receives sentence for child pornography charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local man has received his sentence following his indictment on 100 counts of procuring child pornography

Phillips Robinette, 73, from Riverside, was sentenced to 5 years of probation and has been designated a Tier II sex offender, according to court documents.

As a Tier II sex offender, Robinette is required to register his address every six months for 25 years.

On Nov. 16, he pleaded guilty to four counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, according to a previous News Center 7 report. The rest of his charges were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

In March, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that Robinette’s account uploaded child pornography, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, law enforcement agents searched Robinette’s electronic devices and discovered illicit images involving the minor.

