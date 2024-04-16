Risk for damaging winds, hail, tornado Wednesday; the conditions needed for a severe storm

DAYTON — There is a risk of severe weather in the Miami Valley on Wednesday, but the atmosphere has to meet a few conditions for this storm to come to fruition.

If the severe weather risk does materialize, all hazards are possible.

Damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado or two are possible tomorrow afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Miami Valley under a level 2/5, slight risk, for severe storms for that reason.

Severe weather outlook

