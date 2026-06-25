Right lanes closed due to crash in I-75 construction zone

DAYTON — A crash impacted drivers in the Interstate 75 construction zone in Montgomery County on Thursday.
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Dayton officers responded around 8:10 p.m. to northbound I-75 near Stanley Avenue on a reported crash.
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OHGO cameras show the right lanes are closed in the construction zone. The contraflow lane is open.
The crash involves a passenger car and a semi.
OHGO cameras show that the car hit the wall and sustained damage to its left side.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone is injured.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
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