Reward offered after shots fired during party

BUTLER COUNTY — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information after shots were fired earlier this month.

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Communications Center received reports of a large gathering with loud music and shots fired in the area of Granada Court in Liberty Township on May 2.

Investigators found a bullet fragment lodged in an interior wall, multiple bullet fragments located throughout the yard, and numerous spent shell casings scattered across the property.

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Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individuals involved in the shots fired.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted by texting “COPS” to 274637 (CRIMES) or online at www.butlersheriff.org.

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