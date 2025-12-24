Retired cop finds new joy as Santa

Kevin O’Brien, a retired law enforcement officer, has embraced a new role as Santa Claus, spreading joy and holiday cheer in his community.

After 40 years in law enforcement, he began his transformation into Santa four years ago, attending Claus School to learn how to bring the holiday spirit to life, our news partners at WBNS reported.

O’Brien, who started his career in law enforcement at age 22, noted that his previous job had challenges.

“I started in law enforcement when I was 22. However, everybody is not happy to see you,” he said.

When he retired, O’Brien set out to change that.

He grew his gray beard and attended a Santa Claus School.

He learned what it takes not only to be jolly but also to be authentic.

“When I walk into the room, I have a feeling everybody is going to be happy to see me,” he said.

There’s specific makeup that’s required, and his red suit is assembled with the finest details.

“It really is magical,” he said.

O’Brien started his Santa journey four years ago and said it’s one of the most rewarding jobs he’s ever had.

He said he especially likes visiting retirement homes where they have memory care and seeing patients who suffer from dementia “light up.”

