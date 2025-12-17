Restaurant operates through difficult times; owner says adaptability is key to success

CENTERVILLE — In the midst of a hiring slowdown, a local restaurant says the staffing is strong.

But during the holidays, Flavors Eatery in Centerville is still managing challenges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Flavors Eatery’s key to surviving the economy relies on the people behind the register and in front of it.

Judy Payne from Miami Township said that she drives 15 minutes to Flavors Eatery at least once a week, and the customer service has made her a regular.

“I’ve gotten acquainted with the younger people. And they’re always upbeat, friendly, helpful,” said Payne.

Payne said she is a vegetarian and the staff there will fix her food just the way she likes.

Adaptability is one way that Flavors Eatery has kept operating through difficult times.

The owner, Richard Campbell, said they introduced a breakfast menu and breakfast hours, and have seen a boost in customers.

“We see we’re starting to see a lot of our regular lunch and dinner customers now stop in for breakfast. The other thing is, is on this end of town, there’s very few places that serve breakfast,” said Campbell.

Campbell said that he knows of five local businesses that are closing at the end of the month.

This comes as previous employment reports show a national hiring slowdown, which adds more pressure on local and small businesses.

Campbell is adapting to his staff’s needs, which is the key to maintaining a strong team.

“I’m blessed. We’ve got a group of eight or nine, ten people at any one time, all of them part-time. And what’s kinda nice is, I work around their schedule, and they work around my schedule,” said Campbell.

This includes knowing when to let staff stay home when the weather is severe.

Campbell said he is willing to pick up the slack to keep customers coming back.

“I know it’s a rough time right now, but this place doesn’t seem to have that issue, at least to the customer,” said Payne.

Campbell said his wife and son have also helped out when staff have not been able to make it in during severe weather, and he is thankful.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group