Restaurant fines parents for ‘poor parenting’

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — A restaurant is fed up with unruly children, and is charging a fee for “poor parenting.”

The Toccoa Riverside Restaurant in Georgia sparked backlash online from customers who said this measure is too extreme, according to WSB-TV.

“The owner came out and told me he was adding $50 to my bill because of my children’s behavior... disappointed by the experience,” one customer said on Reddit.

The restaurant’s owner Tim Richter told WSB-TV he started the surcharge during the COVID-19 outbreak.

He said he never threatened to charge anyone until a family with nine children visited and had children “running all over the restaurant.”

Customer Laura Spillman, visiting from Florida, was incredulous when hearing about the policy.

“That is crazy,” she said. “For real? I don’t think you should do it because kids are cute.”

Anne Cox, stopping by for lunch with her family, said she thinks the fee could motivate parents to control their children.





