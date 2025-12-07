Report finds some companies that got state loans, tax credits for development are noncompliant

OHIO — A report released by the Auditor of State’s Office reveals that a majority of companies receiving state incentives in Ohio have failed to meet their job creation and payroll commitments.

The annual report, which covers activities between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025, found that 39 out of 60 companies were noncompliant with the terms of their economic incentive award agreements.

“If we’re not going to hold companies accountable for their job and payroll commitments, then these agreements are only depriving Ohioans of financial resources that could be used elsewhere,” Auditor Keith Faber said.

Of the five companies that received state loans, three were not compliant with job-creation commitments, according to the report.

36 out of 55 companies that received Job Creation Tax Credits failed to meet their job creation commitments.

Under state law changes enacted in 2021, the Ohio Department of Development must annually submit information about the companies and communities that received state economic development awards to the auditor’s office.

This information is reviewed to determine compliance with award agreements.

These findings are forwarded to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to determine whether award recoveries or other remedies are warranted, the auditor’s office said.

The report indicated that since 2021, no action has been taken against many companies deemed noncompliant with their economic incentive agreements.

