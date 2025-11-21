Report: Dayton ranked in the Top 10 for industrial employers

DAYTON — A new report ranks the Dayton area as the 6th best region in the country for industrial employers, highlighting its growth potential.

The report, conducted by Commercial Search, cites factors such as the number of industrial graduates and the availability of apprenticeships as key reasons for Dayton’s high ranking. Additionally, the cost of living in Dayton is below the national average, making it an attractive location for industrial growth.

“We are working together to ensure our workforce development programs align with the needs of employers,” said Amy Schrimpf, Vice President of the Dayton Region Manufacturers’ Association.

Engineering jobs at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and manufacturing positions specializing in assembly and fabrication are in demand in the Dayton area. The average salary for manufacturing jobs in the region, including management and line workers, is over $86,000.

Schrimpf emphasized the importance of connecting students with career opportunities in manufacturing through hands-on activities, job shadows, and internships. “We have a wide gamut of activities that the students can do, to kind of hands-on activities to show them what they would be doing in their career,” she said.

The Dayton Region Manufacturers’ Association continues to market the area as a globally competitive center, offering resources for both employers and those looking to enter the field.

