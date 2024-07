WEST CARROLLTON — Repairs are needed after a car crashed into an apartment building in West Carrollton.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Lori Lane on reports that a car hit a building.

When our news crew arrived, crews were fixing the hole.

No one got hurt, the building manager told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson.

A structural engineer will inspect the building on Monday.

Car into apartment building on Lori Lane in West Carrollton Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff

