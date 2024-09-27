Remnants of Hurricane Helene could impact commute, cause tree damage

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley is feeling the effects of Hurricane Helene Friday morning.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is LIVE inside Storm Tracker 7 and checking driving conditions this morning on News Center 7.

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida Thursday night as a Category 4 Hurricane.

Rain is falling Friday morning, and you will need your rain gear.

News Center 7 reached out to local power companies and said they would monitor the weather.

We also spoke with a lawn care expert who said to be aware of branches and tree damage.

“Strong winds can take out even healthy trees,” said Ryan Dunham, Dunham Lawncare.

We will update this story.

