Regional high schools rank in top 100 throughout Ohio

DAYTON — 14 regional schools have been named in the U.S. News’ list of top Ohio High Schools.

Every year, high school students in Ohio are tested in English language arts, math, science, and social studies by the Ohio Graduation Tests.

To graduate, the students have to earn at least 20 credits in various subjects, according to the Ohio Department of Education.

The U.S. News ranks high schools by looking at their college readiness, state assessment proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate.

The 14 local high schools and what they are ranked in the top 100 include:

No. 26: Fort Loramie Junior-Senior High School

No. 33: Oakwood High School

No. 36: Avon Lake High School

No. 46: Brookville High School

No. 53: Bellbrook High School

No. 61: Waynesville High School

No. 62: Milton-Union High School

No. 66: Springboro High School

No. 67: Versailles High School

No. 68: Centerville High School

No. 70: New Bremen High School

No. 71: Yellow Springs High School

No. 75: Stivers School for the Arts

No. 98: Bethel High School

