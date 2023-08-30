Regional high schools rank in top 100 throughout Ohio

DAYTON — 14 regional schools have been named in the U.S. News’ list of top Ohio High Schools.
Every year, high school students in Ohio are tested in English language arts, math, science, and social studies by the Ohio Graduation Tests.
To graduate, the students have to earn at least 20 credits in various subjects, according to the Ohio Department of Education.
The U.S. News ranks high schools by looking at their college readiness, state assessment proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate.
The 14 local high schools and what they are ranked in the top 100 include:
No. 26: Fort Loramie Junior-Senior High School
No. 33: Oakwood High School
No. 36: Avon Lake High School
No. 46: Brookville High School
No. 53: Bellbrook High School
No. 61: Waynesville High School
No. 62: Milton-Union High School
No. 66: Springboro High School
No. 67: Versailles High School
No. 68: Centerville High School
No. 70: New Bremen High School
No. 71: Yellow Springs High School
No. 75: Stivers School for the Arts
No. 98: Bethel High School
