Red Cross facing lowest number of blood donations in 20 years

OHIO — The Red Cross says it is facing the lowest number of blood donations in 20 years.

The number of people donating blood has fallen by about 40 percent in the last two decades, a spokesperson said.

Blood and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to donate to help alleviate the shortage.

“More challenges may lie ahead as the potential for severe winter weather and seasonal illness may compound the dire blood supply situation,” said Dr, Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross. “Donors of all types – especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets – are urged to give now.”

There are plenty of local blood drives scheduled this month.

It is taking place at the following locations:

Clark County

Jan. 12- Springfield- Global Impact STEM Academy, 700 S. Limestone Street (8 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Greene County

Jan. 23- Beavercreek- Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons (1 p.m.-7 p.m.)

Logan County

Jan. 15- Bellefontaine- Masonic Lodge, 600 N. Main Street (12 p.m.-6 p.m.)



Jan. 25- West Mansfield- West Mansfield Conservation Club, 701 South Main Street (12 p.m.-6 p.m.)

Miami County

Jan. 9- Troy- Miami County YMCA, 3060 South County Road 25A (1 p.m.-7 p.m.)



Jan. 17- Tipp City- Zion Lutheran Church- 14 Walnut Street (1 p.m.-7 p.m.)



Jan. 18- Troy- Red Cross Building, 1100 Wayne Street (12 p.m.-6 p.m.)

Montgomery County

Jan. 12- Dayton- Village at Dayton Mall, 2792 Miamisburg Centerville Road (12 p.m.-6 p.m.)

