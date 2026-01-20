Red Cross announces severe blood shortage amid flu, winter storms

A severe blood shortage could impact emergencies and surgeries across the country.

Take winter weather, the flu, and an increased hospital demand, and you get what the American Red Cross calls a perfect storm.

“The American Red Cross had announced a national severe blood shortage,” Don Hawkins, Regional Communications Manager with the American Red Cross, said.

In just one month, the Red Cross said the blood supply has dropped by 35 percent.

“No one should have to wait to get a treatment that they’re in line to get,” Hawkins said.

