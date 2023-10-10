Records: Man shows off new drone during Ohio State game, is now facing charges

COLUMBUS — A drone flying over Ohio Stadium put the Ohio State-Maryland game on hold over the weekend.

An arrest warrant was issued for the 28-year-old operator for violating the Federal Aviation Administration’s temporary flight restriction.

Officers were advised of a drone flying over the stadium around 12:20 p.m. on Oct. 7, according to WBNS.

The FAA enacts the flying ban an hour before kick-off and lifts it an hour after the game ends.

Court records allege the man had just bout the drone from Best Buy and wanted to show it off to his coworkers.

He faces charges of unsafe operation of an aircraft, inducing panic, and disorderly conduct.









