Record-tying warmth, spring-like temps in the forecast — but it’s not sticking around

DAYTON — In the next couple of days, the Miami Valley will experience spring-like temperatures, but Old Man Winter is knocking at the door.

Friday morning presents a chance to tie the record for the warmest low for a Feb. 9 dating back to 1938 with a low of 49, according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meerolgost Austin Chaney.

You can expect highs of around 60 degrees Friday or a little above.

But a system moving in over the weekend will bring colder temperatures along with it.

The false spring is just that as there’s a chance for rain or snow showers to start the work week.

