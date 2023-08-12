Ramp to NB I-75 in Montgomery County to be closed due to roadwork later this month

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A busy ramp that gets drivers onto Northbound Interstate 75 in Montgomery County will be closed later this month.

The ramp from Dixie Road to Northbound I-75 will be closed starting August 30, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced Friday.

It is expected to be closed for 40 days.

The closure is due to the Interstate 75 Reconstruction project in Moraine, ODOT said.

The detour route for drivers will be to exit NB I-75 at Dixie Drive and turn right off the freeway.

Next, turn left at Dryden Road and go to Northlawn Road and then turn right. Drivers will reach a traffic light on Northlawn Road and Springboro Pike and turn left.

Drivers can get back onto NB I-75 from State Route 741.

The estimated completion for the I-75 Reconstruction project in Moraine is in the summer of 2025.

