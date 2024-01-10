Local

Rain totals: How much did your community get?

MIAMI VALLEY — Periods of heavy rain fell across the region late Monday through Tuesday.

>>Wind Advisory issued for entire region tonight; Snow, colder tomorrow

August 9, 2023, was the last time our region saw a least an inch of rain.

According to our Storm Center 7 Meteorologists and data released by the National Weather Service, these are the latest rain totals in part of the region.

Miami County:

  • Troy- 1.24 inches
  • Piqua- 0.89 inches

Miami County-Montgomery County line- 2.02 inches

Montgomery County:

  • Dayton- 1.46 inches
  • Miamisburg- 1.87 inches
  • West Carrollton at Great Miami River- 1.64 inches
  • Dayton International Airport- 1.64 inches

Clark County:

  • Springfield- 1.36 inches
  • Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport- 1.51 inches

Greene County:

  • Xenia- 1.33 inches
  • Fairborn- 1.66 inches

Shelby County:

  • Sidney at Great Miami River- 1.12 inches

Darke County:

  • Greenville- 0.72 inches

Auglaize County:

  • Wapakoneta- 1.05 inches

Butler County:

  • Hamilton- 1.78 inches

Wayne County:

  • Richmond- 1.09 inches




