Rain totals: How much did your community get?

MIAMI VALLEY — Periods of heavy rain fell across the region late Monday through Tuesday.
>>Wind Advisory issued for entire region tonight; Snow, colder tomorrow
August 9, 2023, was the last time our region saw a least an inch of rain.
According to our Storm Center 7 Meteorologists and data released by the National Weather Service, these are the latest rain totals in part of the region.
Miami County:
- Troy- 1.24 inches
- Piqua- 0.89 inches
Miami County-Montgomery County line- 2.02 inches
Montgomery County:
- Dayton- 1.46 inches
- Miamisburg- 1.87 inches
- West Carrollton at Great Miami River- 1.64 inches
- Dayton International Airport- 1.64 inches
Clark County:
- Springfield- 1.36 inches
- Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport- 1.51 inches
Greene County:
- Xenia- 1.33 inches
- Fairborn- 1.66 inches
Shelby County:
- Sidney at Great Miami River- 1.12 inches
Darke County:
- Greenville- 0.72 inches
Auglaize County:
- Wapakoneta- 1.05 inches
Butler County:
- Hamilton- 1.78 inches
Wayne County:
- Richmond- 1.09 inches
©2023 Cox Media Group