Rain totals: How much did your community get?

MIAMI VALLEY — Periods of heavy rain fell across the region late Monday through Tuesday.

August 9, 2023, was the last time our region saw a least an inch of rain.

According to our Storm Center 7 Meteorologists and data released by the National Weather Service, these are the latest rain totals in part of the region.

Miami County:

Troy- 1.24 inches

Piqua- 0.89 inches

Miami County-Montgomery County line- 2.02 inches

Montgomery County:

Dayton- 1.46 inches

Miamisburg- 1.87 inches

West Carrollton at Great Miami River- 1.64 inches

Dayton International Airport- 1.64 inches

Clark County:

Springfield- 1.36 inches

Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport- 1.51 inches

Greene County:

Xenia- 1.33 inches

Fairborn- 1.66 inches

Shelby County:

Sidney at Great Miami River- 1.12 inches

Darke County:

Greenville- 0.72 inches

Auglaize County:

Wapakoneta- 1.05 inches

Butler County:

Hamilton- 1.78 inches

Wayne County:

Richmond- 1.09 inches













