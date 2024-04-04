Rain, snow showers linger as winter refuses to leave Miami Valley

DAYTON — After a warmer start to the week, the weather in the Miami Valley has turned cold again reminding us that winter may not be over yet.

Active rain and graupel showers are expected this afternoon and into the evening but will start to decrease in coverage overnight. Tonight’s low will be in the middle 30s.

On Friday, there is a chance of snow showers changing to rain showers. Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney said the coverage should not be widespread.

Parts of the Miami Valley saw snow and graupel late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, once again reminding us that winter is not over.

