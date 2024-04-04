Local

Rain, snow showers linger as winter refuses to leave Miami Valley

By WHIO Staff

Lingering rain/snow showers this afternoon, cold and windy Lingering rain/snow showers this afternoon, cold and windy

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — After a warmer start to the week, the weather in the Miami Valley has turned cold again reminding us that winter may not be over yet.

Active rain and graupel showers are expected this afternoon and into the evening but will start to decrease in coverage overnight. Tonight’s low will be in the middle 30s.

On Friday, there is a chance of snow showers changing to rain showers. Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney said the coverage should not be widespread.

Parts of the Miami Valley saw snow and graupel late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, once again reminding us that winter is not over.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article

Eclipse Watch 2024

Win $1,000,000 With WHIO's Battle Of The Brackets Challenge

Most Read