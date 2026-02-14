Rain moving in tonight into early Sunday

DAYTON — Good evening to you on this Saturday! Meteorologist Nick Dunn here to talk about a certain four-letter word we have not mentioned in a long time. Any guesses? Well...I will save you the time! Rain is heading our way tonight into Sunday morning.

I did some digging and found the last time we had rain observed at the Dayton airport was January 21st! As for when it moves in...I expect steady rain to start after 9PM tonight for most of the region.

The good news here is your Valentine’s Dinner plans look good through 9PM! Dinner or a movie should be just fine, but plan on having the umbrella handy if you are out and about after about 9PM.

The steadiest rains will fall near and south of US-36. This is not the best news for those still dealing with drought conditions. However, I expect most, if not all, to receive measurable rainfall.

In terms of totals, they will be much lighter in the far northern counties, where 0.10″ or less is expected. The further south you go, the higher the totals become. I expect 0.50″ or slightly more south of I-70 where rain starts sooner and is more persistent.

