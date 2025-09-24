The rain has brought down some leaves off the trees... how that affects your driving

DAYTON — Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando here! Now that we’ve gotten some good downpours the past few days a lot more leaves are falling off the trees. That combined with the wet roads could make it harder to slow down and stop when you’re driving next.

If you were driving 40 mph on a dry road, it would take you about 80 feet to stop.

How Leaves Can Make It Harder To Slow Down

However, if the road were just wet and soaked with rain it could take you upwards of 160 feet to completely come to a stop.

With more leaves down on the road, that significantly lowers the traction your tires have. That means if you were to be driving 40 mph and you tried to stop, the leaves could increase the distance you stopped to around 250 feet! Please be careful if you’re driving on a leaf covered road this fall season.

