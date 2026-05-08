Rain expected Mother’s Day weekend

DAYTON — Multiple chances for rain are forecast throughout the holiday weekend. This will not be a washout by any means. Rainfall totals now through Sunday evening will amount to 1 to 2 inches along I70 and south. North of I70 will pick up less than an inch of rain.

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Mother's Day Outlook

Rain Saturday will occur mainly in the early morning hours. A few showers may linger past 9 AM, but clearing will begin at this point and the afternoon Saturday will be seemly perfect and warm with highs in the 70s.

Sunday rain chances are expected early and again throughout the afternoon and early evening. These rain chances will be very scattered. This will not be a washout of a day. You can still keep your plans, but please pay attention to Live Doppler 7 before leaving the house.

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Temperatures on Sunday will be slightly cooler as the cold front begins to move through. High temperatures will rise into the middle 60s.

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