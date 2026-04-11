Raiders and Flyers to battle at Day Air ballpark

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers baseball team will battle the Wright State Raiders at Day Air Ballpark.

This will be the sixth year that the Flyers have scheduled a game at Day Air Ballpark, according to a spokesperson.

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The game will be on Apr. 15 at 7 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for both adults and children.

Students from both Wright State University and the University of Dayton will be free of charge.

Luxury suites that hold 20 fans are also available for purchase.

The RTA Flyer bus will be used on the evening of the game to provide free shuttles between the UD campus and Day Air Ballpark.

Robert Murphy, Dragons President and General Manager, said previous UD games at Day Air Ballpark have been a huge success.

“The University of Dayton game against Wright State in 2023 broke the all-time attendance record for a UD home game, a record that had been set the previous year when UD hosted Ohio State at Day Air Ballpark,” said Murphy.

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