Questions remain on how authorities will handle high drivers in wake of legal marijuana

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — People in the community want to know how police will crack down on the use of marijuana while driving.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, a week ago today law enforcement started the drive sober or get pulled over campaign.

Dispensaries could officially begin selling recreational marijuana on Aug. 6.

Since then News Center 7 has reached out to several law enforcement agencies about how they enforce driving under the influence of marijuana.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office provided numbers showing how many OVIs there have been from January to mid-August.

There were 314 alcohol and drug-related crashes with 22 being deadly.

News Center 7 asked deputies if they would use a new tool to crack down on high driving.

“I don’t know of anything breath-related that works right now. We would rely on a blood test to determine whether or not somebody has too much in their system,” Matt Haines, Chief deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Haines said that if deputies see someone they believe to be impaired they can detain them immediately.

