Pursuit ends with car on fire, 3 in custody, police say

SHARONVILLE — Three people are in custody after a police pursuit ended with a car on fire in Ohio on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The ATF alerted Sharonville officers that a suspected vehicle wanted in connection with two Cincinnati shootings was spotted in the area, according to a police spokesperson.

A silver Ford Explorer was found in Sharonville by multiple hits on Flock license plate reader cameras.

They found the vehicle near a Days Inn on Lebanon Inn. The vehicle left after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers chased the vehicle on Interstates 275 and 71 in Hamilton County.

The Ford exited onto Montgomery Road. It had engine failure and caught fire. All three occupants ran on foot but were eventually caught, the spokesperson said.

The Ford hit several vehicles and caused minor damage.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group