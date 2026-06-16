Proposed zoning overhaul in Dayton targets data centers, gas stations

DAYTON — Dayton city planners are recommending sweeping zoning changes that include a total ban on large data centers and new restrictions for gas stations and car washes.

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These proposals are set to be discussed at a public hearing scheduled for tomorrow night.

The City Commission is considering these significant changes as Dayton currently lacks specific zoning laws for data centers, despite having an 180-day moratorium in place.

The proposed ban targets data centers that occupy more than 100,000 square feet, while allowing companies to operate servers for their own internal use.

Jeff Green, a Dayton City Planner, confirmed the recommendation.

“We are recommending a full ban on data centers,” Green said.

The city’s concerns extend beyond water and electrical usage to include studies indicating noise and vibration impacts within one mile of such facilities.

Green elaborated on the city’s reasoning.

“With the population density of an urban environment, they might not be the best place at this point,” he said.

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He also noted that the City Planning Board typically recommends large zoning changes once or twice a year.

Beyond data centers, city planners are also asking commissioners to change regulations for gas stations and car washes.

These businesses will not face a ban but will encounter more restrictions before their approval.

“They need to stop it because on every corner there’s a gas station,” Willie Coldly said.

Another Dayton resident, Andre Ball, echoed this concern.

“More gas stations, that ain’t really going to help; we need more stuff than that,” Ball said.

City planners agree, aiming to limit the number of gas stations in one area and implement aesthetic requirements to prevent them from dominating entire city intersections.

New car wash restrictions will mandate they be further from nearby residents and adhere to specific traffic guidelines.

These guidelines were a factor in the city’s decision to reject a proposed Flying Aces project on Wilmington Pike last year.

Coldly suggested an alternative approach for existing facilities.

“Fix up the old one, that’s all we need to do, make it automatic, fix the old stuff we got,” he said.

The City Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed zoning changes tomorrow night.

Commissioners are expected to vote on approving or rejecting the proposals shortly after the hearing.

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