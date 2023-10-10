‘Price is Right’ stage show coming to Dayton

DAYTON — Tickets will go on sale this week for the “Price is Right” live stage show coming to Dayton.

The show will take place on March 3, 2024, at the Shuster Center.

Randomly selected contestants will crowd favorite games like Plinko, Cliffhanger, The Big Wheel and even the Showcase.

The show features an array of prizes, from appliances and electronics to vacations and a brand-new car, according to a media release.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m.

They can be bought at the Shuster Center’s box office Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. or via phone at 937-228-3630.









