Preparations underway for the 51st annual Dayton Air Show

DAYTON — Preparations for the 51st Centerpoint Energy Dayton Air Show, presented by Kroger, are underway.

News Center 7's Amber Jenkins got a first glimpse of the Air Strip and learned about the effort to put on this event.

This year’s show will be held on June 21 and 22.

2,000 volunteers have been working since last year to make sure everything goes smoothly.

“We were already in the planning stages for this year, and we’ve already got some acts booked for next year,” Sheila Wallace, a spokesperson for the Dayton Air Show, said.

