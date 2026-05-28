Precautions urged as tick-related ER visits hit 9-year high

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Standing water around the Miami Valley has led to an increase in pest and tick activity.

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This rise comes as tick bite-related emergency room visits are at their highest seasonal levels in nine years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

An “extended summer” is contributing to this problem, allowing insects to continue breeding and thriving in the area. Dr. Nancy Pook, an emergency physician at Kettering Health, said.

Norris Cole Sr., a Dayton resident, spends his retirement outdoors biking and gardening.

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He maintains a specific routine to prevent bringing ticks home after his activities.

Cole Sr. said he is aware of where insects might be present and takes precautions.

“I enjoy biking, I enjoy gardening, along with that.. I’m assuming that’s where the insects are and so you want to beware,” Cole Sr. said.

Cole Sr. described his primary method for reducing the chance of bringing pests inside.

“After I finish riding, I’ll go home but I won’t wear what I have on right now. I’ll leave it in the garage for a few days before I go in or it’ll go directly into the laundry. That’s my primary way of cutting down the possibility of bringing something extra in,” he said.

During his rides, he avoids going too close to bushes or branches along the path, noting it is an easy way to get a tick bite.

Cole Sr. also advised others to remain on trails, especially due to recent unusual rain.

“I advise everybody to stay on the trail and I don’t recommend picking up things right now, with the rain and stuff that we’ve had unusual. So I expect the bugs to be really thriving,” he said.

Experts advise using tick-targeted bug spray and wearing long-sleeve shirts and pants to protect against bites when outside.

Pook also confirmed the presence of disease-carrying ticks in the region.

“Lyme disease-carrying ticks are present in the state of Ohio. And we just need to be, when we’re outside, be on the lookout for them,” Pook said.

Dogs can also transport ticks or other pests into homes after walks, making it important to check pets before entering a residence.

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