Popular local coffee shop to close Dayton location

DAYTON — A popular local coffee shop announced it is closing one of its locations.

Ghostlight Coffee, located at the intersection of Patterson Boulevard and Stout Street, announced on Instagram that it will close this week.

“It is with a heavy heart, but one full of memories, that it is time for us to say goodbye to Ghostlight Coffee Midtown,” the post said. “Tuesday, July 23rd will be our last day open for business at 800 South Patterson Blvd.”

You can still visit the coffee shop’s other locations including its original location, Ghostlight Coffee Historic South Park at 1291 Wayne Avenue, its bagel shop and bakery, Dough, a bakery by Ghostlight at 2nd Street Market, and its coffee, cocktails and small plates restaurant, Gather, at the Dayton Arcade.





