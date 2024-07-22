Police asking for help identifying Kettering hit-and-run suspect

KETTERING — Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a recent hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened on Sunday at Dots Market, according to a social media post from the Kettering Police Department.

Kettering police are working to identify the suspect along with a red pickup truck/trailer involved in the crash.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact KPD Dispatch at (937)296-2555, reference report #24-033959.









