Popular local brewery closes downtown Dayton location

DAYTON — A popular local brewery has closed its downtown Dayton location.

Lock 27 Brewing, located at 329 E. First Street next to Day Air Ballpark, had a sign posted on its door Tuesday stating that the location is closed.

“Please visit our Centerville location,” the sign said.

The brewery opened its Dayton taproom in 2017 four years after opening its original Centerville location, according to its website.

You can visit the Centerville location at 1035 S Main Street.

To read more about the brewery’s history, you can visit its website here.

Lock 27 Brewing has closed its downtown Dayton location.





