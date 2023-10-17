Restaurant chain closes location in the Miami Valley

CENTERVILLE — A restaurant chain focused on health-conscious options has closed another Ohio location, this time in the Miami Valley.

CoreLife Eatery, located at 5201 Cornerstone Boulevard in Centerville, took to social media Monday to announce it is permanently closed.

“We wanted to take a minute and thank all of our guests and staff for the many years of support,” the post said.

The restaurant chain also closed its last remaining Columbus location in December 2022.

The restaurant did not provide a reason for the closure.

