Poor air quality, high heat and strong storms on the Fourth of July

DAYTON — An air quality alert is in effect for the majority of the Maimi Valley until midnight Sunday. High ozone will due to the warm and moist stagnant air, wildfire smoke and large amounts of firework smoke is expected to pollute the air this weekend.

Air Quality Alert

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While the heat alerts are expected to expire, dangerously hot and humid conditions are still expected as the dome of high pressure breaks down. Temperatures are expected to stay above average throughout the holiday weekend, nearing 90 degrees with feels like temperatures near 100 degrees.

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Relief comes in the form of rain and storms. Unfortunately, the threat for storng to severe storms is possible both Friday and Saturday. A level 1 and 2 of 5, a marginal and slight risk for severe storms has been issued from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for Friday and a level 1 of 5, marginal risk for Saturday. Wind is the primary threat, but small hail and isolated tornadoes are possible. The threat is extremely low.

SPC Outlook

Storms will arrive late afternoon and into the evening hours both Friday and Saturday. This will linger into your Sunday and Monday as well.

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