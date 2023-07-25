Polling locations changing for some Miami Valley voters before August special election

MIAMI VALLEY — Ohio’s Aug. 8 special election is two weeks away from today and some voters will have new polling places on election day.

News Center 7′S John Bedell polled our local election officials to find out how many Miami Valley voters will have new polling places for the special election.

>> Dream Flights takes 6,000th flight with Springfield WWII veteran

Warren County’s Board of Elections Director Brian Sleeth said they have six polling location changes for August.

Jeff Rezabek, Montgomery County’s Board of Elections Director, said they have seven changes.

In Greene County, only one polling location will change.

“Because of the Greene County Fair, that’s going to be happening in the week before, they didn’t think they’d be able to get everything cleaned up in time. So we move it back to the church we used before when we couldn’t use the fairgrounds,” Alisha Lampert, Greene County Board of Election Director, said.

Miami County had the highest number of new locations out of the counties we polled.

>> Abortion rights amendments makes Ohio’s November ballot; Recreational weed proposal falls short

“Its about half the county that’s moving to a polling location,” Ian Ridgeway, Miami County Board of Election Deputy Director, said.

August will be the first election for those changes.

“Voters should have gotten a pink postcard in the mail. Those are all permanent changes,” Ridgeway said, noting they’re largely moving out of private locations to publicly-owned buildings.

© 2023 Cox Media Group