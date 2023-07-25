Dream Flights takes 6,000th flight with Springfield WWII veteran

URBANA — Dream Flights honor military veterans by taking them on a flight they call the adventure of a lifetime.

The group just marked their 6,000th flight with a World War II veteran from Springfield.

Donald Muncy flew in style inside a WWII biplane over Urbana.

“If it’s flying, I’m flying,” Muncy said.

He is no stranger to this style of plane having served six years in WWII and one in Korea.

He said sitting in the plane brought back memories of when he served.

Most of the veterans that participate in Dream Flights never flew on a WWII biplane.

Darryl Fisher, founder and president, said seeing the excitement on these veterans’ faces makes this all worth it.

“The minute we take off I’ll see a smile come over their face. And then they’re just looking around and I could see the wheels turning, you know, because it’s taking them back to a different time a different place,” Fisher said.

After 6,000 flights Fisher said it never gets old.

“We’re here for one reason and that’s to say thank you to our senior veterans,” he said.

The tale of the plane is painted with signatures from WWII veterans who have completed their flights.









