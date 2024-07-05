Police warns of scammers impersonating Publishers Clearing House

KETTERING — Police have issued a new scam warning.

The Kettering Police Department said on social media that people impersonating Publishers Clearing House are contacting people.

“They will claim you’ve won a large sum of money but say you must pay the taxes on the winnings before receiving it. They’ll even send you papers via mail to make it look more real,” the department stated. “They’ll direct you to withdraw cash from your bank, telling you to lie to your bank about what you’re withdrawing the cash for (so your bank doesn’t flag it as a scam). Then they’ll have you create money orders to send them (now you have inadvertently given them your money in a way that is often extremely difficult or totally unable to be tracked).”

They added people will not receive any winnings and are out thousands.

The department said the scammers are targeting senior citizens.

They also ask people to contact them or their local police agency before sending money in situations like this.

Publishers Clearing House said on its website that the scam is being “perpetuated by impostors and not the real Publishers Clearing House.”

