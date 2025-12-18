Police warn of card skimmers at Ohio gas stations

WHITEHALL — Police are asking people to check their financial accounts after card skimmers were found in Ohio.

The Whitehall Police Department wrote in a social media post that they found skimmers at UDF gas stations.

They also posted photos of the skimmers on their Facebook page.

The department said if anyone used a credit or debit card at either Whitehall UDF location, they should review their accounts for unauthorized or unfamiliar charges for at least 90 days.

They should also monitor their credit and report any identity theft, according to the department.

Contact the department at 614-246-7422 if you believe your card information has been compromised.

To avoid skimmers, police said consumers can use tap-to-pay when available, inspect card readers for loose or unusual overlays, and enable transaction alerts from their bank.

Police department warns of skimmers at Ohio gas stations Photo contributed by Whitehall Police (via Facebook)

