Police sergeant relieved of duty amid out-of-state criminal investigation

COLUMBUS — A Columbus police sergeant has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of a criminal investigation that is taking place out of state.

Sgt. Nicholas Reaper is under investigation for alleged actions that occurred in 2023 while he was on military leave, our news partners at WBNS reported.

No charges have been filed against him at this time.

“While the alleged criminal activity did not occur in our jurisdiction, we take these matters seriously. The integrity of our division and the trust of the community we serve remain our highest priorities,” Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert stated,

Albert added that further information could not be provided because of the ongoing nature of the investigation.

WBNS reached out for clarity on Reaper’s current status within the division.

The article will be updated as more information becomes available about the investigation.

